After 120 cuts, Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ gets postponed

To the dismay of Diljit Dosanjh fans, his highly anticipated biopic, ‘Punjab 95’ faces postponement. The film is based on Sikh activist Jaswant Singh Khalra’s life was going to hit theatres on February 7. Without delving into the details, the singer-actor took to social media to post the news. Meanwhile, the film is going to hit international theatres as per schedule. The postponement comes after the film remained stuck for certification clearance. Reportedly, the CBFC required the title to make 120 cuts and change the title which was initially ‘Ghalugara.’ Following this, another hurdle stands in the way.

Taking to Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh posted a story sharing the news with fans. “We are very sorry and it pains us to inform you that the movie Punjab ’95 will not release on 7th Feb due to circumstances beyond our control.” Meanwhile, the film’s director Honey Trehan also shared the same message. The news comes shortly after the makers unveiled the film’s first teaser, garnering significant attention. In another post, he shared a picture of activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and added a quote. He quoted, “I pray to the Guru, who identified with truth, to keep this light lit.”

‘Punjab 95’ is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra. He key figure in post-independence Punjab. Khalra exposed the state police’s extrajudicial killings of Sikh youth during the militancy in the early 90s. Subsequently, he was kidnapped and murdered in 1995. Following this, the court convicted six police officers for his abduction and killing. Notably, the film was going to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Canada. However, they removed it from the line-up at the last minute, raising eyebrows.

Meanwhile, Khalra’s wife Paramjit Kaur Khalra criticised the CBFC’s demand for the cuts. She iterated that the biopic was made after obtaining the family’s approval and should be released without chops.

Honey Trehan has helmed the title while Ronnie Screwvala bankrolled it. Apart from Dosanjh, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, Varun Badola, and Geetika Vidya Ohlan.