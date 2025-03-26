UK’s entry for Oscars, ‘Santosh’ BANNED from releasing in India

British writer and director Sandhya Suri’s acclaimed film ‘Santosh’ will not see a commercial release in India. CBFC has demanded extensive cuts making the film’s release in the subcontinent, impossible. The board raised issues about the film’s depiction of police, caste discrimination, islamophobia, and police brutality. Despite its sensitive themes, the board allowed the makers to film in India however the latest block on its release raises questions.

Sandhya Suri’s ‘Santosh’ chronicles the life of a young widow who joins the police force to investigate the murder of a Dalit girl. The film deals with pressing issues such as misogyny, caste discrimination, sexual violence, and Islamophobia. The title premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and amassed a positive reception globally. Apart from being an Oscar entry, the film earned a nod at the coveted BAFTA awards. Notably, Shahana Goswami clinched the Best Actress win at the Asian Film Awards.

Speaking with the Guardian, Suri expressed her disappointment over the film not hitting Indian theatres. Talking about the significant cuts, she said, “It was very important to me that the film is released in India. So, I did try to figure out if there was a way to make it work. But in the end, it was just too difficult to make those cuts and have a film that still made sense, let alone stayed true to its vision.”

She added, “It was surprising for all of us because I didn’t feel that these issues were particularly new to Indian cinema or hadn’t been raised before by other films. Maybe there’s something about this film which is troubling in that everybody is morally compromised, and there is no single hero.”

Moreover, ahead of the film’s production, she submitted the script to CBFC for their approval. Granting Suri permission to film, the board did not raise any objections to the film’s sensitive content. However, the latest move has puzzled the stakeholders and netizens alike. Several viewers were eagerly waiting for the theatrical release of ‘Santosh.’ However, the unforeseen hindrances make it a distant possibility.