INDI alliance has no future : Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati Wednesday slammed the political parties trying to do politics over Dr B R Ambedkar and claimed that there is no future of INDI alliance.

“Voters will have to be cautious of other parties, who are trying to rake up dalit issues and win in the name of Dr Ambedkar. Voters should see which party has worked to change their lives at the grassroots level, and then they should decide their minds,” she said.

Advertisement

Ms Mayawati who turned 69 today, addressing a press conference, bluntly said that BSP is the only party as an alternative to the BJP.

Advertisement

“INDI alliance has no future in the entire country including Uttar Pradesh. All these parties have gathered for self-interest and not for the public,” she alleged.

Mayawati took a dig at Gandhi siblings Rahul-Priyanka and said, “The brother and sister are doing drama by wearing blue clothes. The INDI Coalition has no future. It is necessary for the BSP to come to power and if Dalits do not unite, life will remain like in slavery”.

“I want to warn once again that casteist parties like Congress, BJP and SP are adopting all tactics to break the Dalit vote of BSP. Baba Saheb and his power of reservation can be strengthened only through the BSP”, she said. She attacked the Congress for its alleged efforts to throw reservation into the fire of the courts to end it.

Ms Mayawati said,”Congress insulted Baba Saheb and the Dalit community, which the Dalit community can never forget. BJP is also not far behind as its senior minister who insulted Baba Saheb, has not apologised till now”.

The BSP President claimed that her party will perform brilliantly in the Delhi elections, with a rider that ”if the elections are completely fair then believe me, the results will be shocking”.

Mayawati supported Akhilesh’s statement on Kumbh invitation by saying,”Everyone has their own belief about Kumbh, the one who has faith is going, as no invitation is required”.

The occasion was also chosen to launch her second nephew Ishant before the media. Already, her nephew Akash is the party’s coordinator and second-in-command after Mayawati.

Both the nephews remained standing next to the chair till Mayawati held the press conference. Ishant is the younger brother of Akash.

On her 69th birthday, Mayawati also launched the Hindi and English edition of ‘Safarnama Part-20 of Struggle Life and BSP Movement’.

“My birthday on January 15 th is celebrated as Public Welfare Day. Under my leadership, public welfare works are put before the public in UP. Other governments are also copying my schemes but their intentions are not clear. Due to this the public is not getting full benefits,” she claimed.

She further said ,”The BSP needs to cooperate with body, mind and money to take the legacy of Baba Saheb and Kanshi Ram forward. I will complete Baba Saheb’s incomplete mission. Mere slogans will not suffice, concrete work will have to be done in every field. We are completely dedicated to completing the incomplete mission of Baba Saheb and other great men”.

Earlier several senior leaders of UP including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav wished Mayawati through social media on her birthday. CM Adityanath also had a chat with Mayawati on phone.