UP govt rolls out six-phase plan to transform Noida into a ‘Safe City’

With a vision to make Uttar Pradesh ‘Uttam Pradesh’, the state government is fast-tracking the implementation of the ‘Safe City’ Project in Noida.

The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) has initiated preparations to roll out the project in six strategic phases with an allocated budget of Rs 208.47 crore, officials said here on Wednesday.

Advertisement

A key highlight of the project is the modernization of Noida’s Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC), which will serve as the central hub for monitoring and coordination.

Advertisement

Once completed, the project will seamlessly integrate all police stations, a city-wide CCTV network, and a traffic management system with the ICCC. The system will also feature an advanced public address system to disseminate real-time emergency alerts, significantly enhancing the safety and responsiveness of all citizens, especially women.

As per a detailed action plan, six major components will be systematically implemented to transform Noida into a ‘Safe City’. These include a city-wide communication network, an integrated command and control center, data center development, a CCTV-based surveillance system, an intelligent traffic management system, and a geographic information system (GIS).

All these components will be equipped with cutting-edge technologies integrated into a unified platform for seamless city-wide monitoring and emergency response. This centralized system will act as a one-stop solution for managing major incidents and addressing public safety concerns effectively.

Officials said as part of the initiative, a state-of-the-art data center will be established within the ICCC. Additional high-tech facilities under the Safe City Project include facial recognition technology, digital forensics capabilities, and a modern public address network. The project also encompasses deploying cryptocurrency investigation tools, panic alert systems, visual display units, bullet-PTZ cameras, and ANPR cameras.

In total, the Safe City framework will cover 225 square kilometers of Noida, significantly enhancing the city’s capability to prevent, monitor, and respond to threats. The authority has already begun software installation and system upgrades to ensure the project’s successful execution.