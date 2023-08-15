Independence Day 2023: PM Modi arrives at Rajghat pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the country’s 77th Independence Day.

From Rajghat, PM Modi will reach Red Fort and will hoist the tricolour on the iconic Red Fort and address the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the nation as the country marks its 77th Independence Day as the grand stage is all set for celebrations at the iconic Red Fort in the national capital.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigour to realise PM Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047.

A number of new initiatives have been planned to mark the 77th Independence Day celebrations and a large number of guests have been invited as compared to 2022.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi will be received by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Ajay Bhatt, and Defence Secretary, Giridhar Aramane.

The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth to the Prime Minister.

The GoC Delhi Area will then conduct Narendra Modi to the Saluting Base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present a general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour, the release said.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the PM will consist of one officer and 25 personnel each from the Army, Air Force and Delhi Police and one officer and 24 personnel from the Navy, the release said.

The Indian Army is the coordinating service this year.

India is celebrating the completion of 75 years of independence with ‘Amrit Mahotsav of Independence’.