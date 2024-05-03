‘PM Modi, Shah afraid of Kejriwal’: Atishi

Stepping up attack on the BJP over arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah were “afraid” of Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, the senior AAP leader said, “Since the day Arvind Kejriwal started getting ED summons, the AAP openly said that this is a conspiracy to arrest him. He was not called for any investigation but for arrest. The AAP openly said that these are not ED summons but BJP summons.”

“Amit Shah exposed BJP in an interview. He himself said that the BJP ruled Central government and their ED had the intention from the very first day to arrest Kejriwal and put him in jail. He made it clear in his interview that the intention of BJP and their political weapon ED was to call him on the pretext of summons and arrest him,” Atishi said.

She asserted that the entire matter of excise policy and its investigation going on for the past two years was a well-planned conspiracy to harass the AAP leaders and arrest Kejriwal.

“Amit Shah’s statement has made it clear to the country that the entire investigation of the excise policy is just a conspiracy. The whole country has come to know that BJP, Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah are afraid of Kejriwal. They are afraid of Kejriwal exposing the 10 years of misrule of the BJP. That is why he has been arrested and put in jail,” she said.

The CM was arrested by the ED in a liquor policy case on March 21.