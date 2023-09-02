In Rajasthan shocker, woman paraded naked by husband over alleged affair

In a shocking incident, a woman in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district was striped and paraded naked by her husband and in-laws, the police said on Saturday. A purperted video of the incident shared by BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on X, shows a man, identified as her husband, stripping her naked as she cried for help. She was later paraded through her in-law’s village, the police said.

Pratapgarh SP Amit Kumar said that three accused, including the husband, are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital and will be arrested as soon as they are discharged.

“Three accused, including husband, are currently hospitalised. They got injured while trying to escape when a police team reached there to arrest them. As soon as they are discharged, we will arrest them and produce before a court,” Kumar told The Statesman.

The woman was married to the accused and having an alleged affair with another man, the police said. She was kidnapped by her husband and in laws and brought to their village.

CM Gehlot assures trial in fast-track court

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took cognizance of the matter and said that he has instructed the police to send ADG crime on spot and assured the culprits will be put behind bars as soon as possible. He also said the accused will be prosecuted in a fast-track court.

“In Pratapgarh district, a video of a woman being stripped naked by her in-laws due to some family dispute has surfaced. The Director General of Police has been instructed to send ADG Crime on the spot and take strict action in this matter. There is no place for such criminals in a civilized society. These criminals will be put behind bars as soon as possible and punished after being prosecuted in a fast-track court,” Gehlot said.

BJP targets Gehlot government over women safety

Women safety has been one of the key issues being raised by the Opposition BJP in Rajasthan where assembly elections are due later this year. Reacting to the incident, BJP leader and former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje said that the administration was not even aware of the incident and held the Gehlot government responsible for women atrocities in the state.

“Crime against women in the state has spread to such an extent that Rajasthan is feeling ashamed every day. The Congress government itself is responsible for making the state number 1 in the country in women atrocities…,” she said.

Raje also urged people not the share the video on social media. The video of the incident was also shared by BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

BJP National President JP Nadda also slamed the state Congress government over the incident. Nadda said tha the Rajasthan government is busy settling factional squabbles, therefor, the issue of women’s safety has been completely ignored.

“The video from Pratapgarh, Rajasthan is shocking. What is worse is, governance in Rajasthan is totally absent. The CM and Ministers are busy settling factional squabbles, and the remaining time is spent appeasing one dynasty in Delhi. It’s no wonder the issue of women’s safety is being completely ignored in the state. Every single day, there is an instance of harassment against women. The people of Rajasthan will teach the state Government a lesson,” Nadda said.