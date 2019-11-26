On Constitution Day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal asked the party workers to ensure that the Constitution is implemented in the country.

Taking it to Twitter, Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi said, “Today is the Constitution Day and today it is also the foundation day of Aam Aadmi Party. This is not a coincidence. Nature has entrusted the responsibility to safe the Constitution and implement it literally in this country. Do not back off even if you have to die.”

आज संविधान दिवस है। आज ही आम आदमी पार्टी का स्थापना दिवस है। ये महज़ संयोग नहीं है। प्रकृति ने “आप” के एक एक कार्यकर्ता पर संविधान को बचाने और इसे अक्षरशः इस देश में लागू कराने की ज़िम्मेदारी सौंपी है। इसके लिए जान भी देनी पड़े तो पीछे मत हटना। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 26, 2019

Seven years ago, on this day, the Aam Aadmi Party was launched on November 26, 2012. Kejriwal decided to come into politics emerging strongly from the famous ‘Anna Andolan’ against corruption in the country.

The Andolan led by social activist Anna Hazare demanded a Jan Lokpal Bill. Hazare maintained that the movement was politically unaligned, while Kejriwal felt the need for formation of a political party to raise the demand through a proper channel.

Earlier in the day, the AAP had boycotted the joint session of Parliament to mark protest against BJP’s move in Maharashtra.