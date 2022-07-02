IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai: Heavy to very heavy rains predicted

Heavy to very heavy rains have been predicted for Mumbai and surrounding areas between July 2 and July 5. The Indian MET Dept has issued a yellow alert as a West Coast off-shore trough and the cyclonic circulation is building up around Mumbai which may result in heavy rains between July 2 till July 5.

IMD Mumbai has warned for flooding and congested traffic in several locations. Mumbai witnessed heavy rains on Friday with very heavy rainfall in Raigad and Ratnagiri. The IMD had earlier issued an orange alert for these districts in light till July 5

The Yellow alert was issued for other districts as well which are also likely to experience heavy rainfall over the weekend.

The districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Sindudurgh are susceptible to high rainfall in remote areas. Light showers are expected in some districts.

According to an ‘orange notice’ from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued on Thursday, the city and surrounding districts may see isolated areas of heavy to very heavy rainfall throughout the course of the weekend. An official noted that the meteorological service had issued a yellow notice, forecasting heavy rainfall for parts of the city on July 1 and 2 and may extend till July 5.

The similar warning was also issued by the meteorological service for Ratnagiri. A yellow alert warning of isolated pockets of severe to very heavy rain has been issued for the next two days in places like Palghar and Thane as well. With a yellow signal, Sindhudurg is projected to have isolated areas of severe to very heavy downpours during the next four days (from July 1 to July 4).

The Santacruz observatory of IMD reported 41 mm of rainfall in the previous day, although the Colaba observatory only saw 33 mm.

Coastal areas of the state has been witnessing High tide with heavy rain lashing the commercial capital. Mumbai and the surrounding cities around have been experiencing water logging in many areas.