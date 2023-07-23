Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana hit back at Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan over his tweet flagging the alleged inadequacy of teachers at the government schools in the state.

The actor-turned-politician had tweeted, “No Mega DSC Notification, No Teacher Recruitment, No Teacher Training. But, a loss-making startup gets crores of contracts. Has YCP Govt followed Standard Protocol? How many companies applied for the tender, who were shortlisted? Is it in Public Domain? YCP GOVT RESPOND! PS – Tabs are good, but first build toilets in school Apps are a Choice, but Teacher is a Must.” Responding to the tweet, the Andhra Education Minister tweeted, “Dear @PawanKalyan, from today onwards I’ll take your tuition but my only condition is that you promise to do your homework! Today’s assignment is to go through these 7 lessons thoroughly!”

In the first of his seven “lessons” for the Janasena chief, the minister claimed the YSRCP government in Andhra is the only one of its kind in the world that has willingly given up its power with regard to deciding the “eligibility or scope” of government tenders.

The minister tweeted, “The finalisation of scope and eligibility of any govt tender above Rs 100 crores is done by a special judge (in this case Justice Shivshankar Rao) appointed with the concurrence of the high court.”

He informed further that the tender specifications (specs) are brought to the public domain, giving 21 days to companies to comment or react, adding that it is only then that the judge takes a call and the tender specifications are locked.

The minister tweeted further, “We are proud to highlight that ours is the only government in the world that has a judicial preview thereby ensuring a level playing field to all companies”.

He added, “Also, a basic Google search will give you details of all the companies which engaged with the government for this particular tender (been in the public domain since Aug 2022!) but sharing the link again so that there’s no way you miss it! judicialpreview.ap.gov.in/findings-recom…”

Claiming the Education department to be the “most transparent”, the minister said, “As far as the AP Education sector is concerned, we are proud to say that we are the MOST TRANSPARENT department where results are out there for everyone to see!

“I feel sorry for your teachers who must be so ashamed for every attempt you make to mislead the public. But like I said, I am open to give you tuitions as long as you promise to be attentive and apply your brains,” the minister added.