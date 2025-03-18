IIT JAM 2025 results announced: Here’s how to view your score and what’s next

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has formally announced the results of the Joint Admissions Test for Masters (JAM) 2025.

Aspirants who sat for the test can now view their scores on the official website—jam2025 (dot) iitd (dot) ac (dot) in.

How to check your IIT JAM 2025 results?

Here are the steps to get your scorecard:

1. Go to the official website of IIT JAM 2025.

2. Click on the ‘JAM 2025 result declared’ link.

3. Open the JOAPS (JAM Online Application Processing System) portal.

4. Enter your Enrollment ID/Email ID and password.

5. Crack the arithmetic expression (Captcha) and submit the answer.

6. Click on ‘Submit’ to see and download your scorecard.

Shortlisted candidates can download their scorecards between March 24 and July 31, 2025. The scorecard will include vital information, including the All India Rank (AIR) of the candidate.

Admission process and key dates

Candidates who wish to pursue admission based on JAM scores need to apply through the JOAPS portal. Here’s the schedule:

– Application Window: March 26 – April 9, 2025

– List of Invalid Candidates: May 8, 2025

– First Admission List: May 26, 2025

– Seat Booking Fee Deadline: May 30, 2025

– Withdrawal Window: June 7 – July 7, 2025

There will be a total of four rounds of admission to fill available seats in various IITs and other institutions.

Courses and institutes that accept JAM 2025 scores

JAM scores are accepted for admission to more than 2,000 seats under various postgraduate courses, such as:

– M.Sc.

– M.Sc.-Tech

– M.S. Research

– M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree

– Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D.

– M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree

These courses are provided by IITs, IISc Bangalore, and some of the top institutions in India.

Unfortunately, the specialization offered under JAM in each institute may vary, but the general major and minor provided are as given above.

JAM 2025 was conducted across 100 cities in India, with students appearing for exams in the following seven subjects: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, Physics.

A merit list will be prepared separately for each subject based on the available seats in different categories.