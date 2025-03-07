UCEED 2025 result OUT: Check scorecard, rank list & admission details!

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the result for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2025.

Those who appeared in the examination can now check their results on the official portal — uceed (dot) iitb (dot) ac (dot) in — using their registered email ID and password.

How to check scorecard?

The UCEED 2025 scorecards will be downloadable from March 10 onwards. The scorecards can be downloaded by the candidates until June 11. The scorecard will be valid for one year, and hence it is necessary for the applicants who are applying for Bachelor of Design (BDes) courses.

How to check UCEED 2025 result?

To check the UCEED 2025 results, follow these steps:

1. Go to uceed (dot) iitb (dot) ac (dot) in (https://uceed.iitb.ac.in).

2. Tap the ‘UCEED Result 2025’ link.

3. Login via your registered password and email ID.

4. Fill in the information to access your result.

5. Save and print the scorecard for reference in the future.

What is there on the UCEED 2025 scorecard?

The scorecard consists of major details such as:

– Name of the candidate

– Roll number

– Qualifying status

– Subject-wise marks

– Total rank

Rank list and selection process

The UCEED 2025 rank list will be prepared by IIT Bombay based on total marks of the candidates in Part A and Part B of the exam. The list will further group candidates on the basis of category-wise ranks and show minimum qualifying marks.

UCEED admissions

The UCEED score is important for getting admissions to BDes courses in premier institutes, such as IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur. Some other institutes also accept UCEED scores for BDes admissions.

CEED 2025 results

IIT Bombay also declared the results of the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2025 on March 5. Candidates can view their CEED results at ceed (dot) iitb (dot) ac (dot) in.

For more details, candidates are requested to visit the official UCEED and CEED websites.