IISc Bangalore Claims Top Spot in Times World Rankings 2024 for India

In the latest Times World Rankings for 2024, a total of 91 Indian universities have made their mark, showcasing a significant increase from last year’s count of 75. These rankings, announced by the esteemed Times Higher Education (THE) magazine, underline India’s growing presence on the global academic stage. Leading the pack is the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, claiming the top spot, a position it hadn’t held since 2017.

Noteworthy Indian institutions within the 501-600 band include Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mahatma Gandhi University, and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences. The steady rise in the number of Indian universities securing global recognition speaks to the nation’s commitment to higher education.

However, it’s important to note that the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have abstained from participating in these rankings for the fourth consecutive year, adhering to their stance.

Advertisement

India, in the context of global representation, has surged forward, now standing as the fourth most well-represented nation in the 2024 rankings. This leap is a testament to the growing quality and influence of Indian universities in the global academic landscape.

Other top universities in the list:

The coveted top position in the rankings remains firmly held by the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, an impressive eighth consecutive year at the summit. The top 10 institutions continue to feature universities from the United States, underlining their enduring academic excellence. Yet, an in-depth analysis by THE magazine reveals a changing global academic landscape, where the prominence of the UK and US is gradually diminishing in comparison to other international educational systems.

In summary, India’s academic prowess is on the rise, with a record number of universities making their mark on the global stage. While established leaders like IISc Bangalore shine brightly, it’s clear that the landscape of higher education is evolving, and India is asserting its presence more prominently than ever before.