# Education

91 Indian universities enter THE global rankings of universities, read list here

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has once again emerged as the top Indian institution to appear in the…

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 29, 2023 8:55 am

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has once again emerged as the top Indian institution to appear in the Times Higher Education (THE) magazine’s global rankings of universities. This year, a record 91 Indian universities entered the list, significantly raising the nation’s position. Only 75 Indian institutions were counted in the rankings the previous year.

India has improved its position from the previous year and is now the fourth best-represented country in the 2024 World University Rankings. Last year, India held the sixth-place ranking. For the first time since 2017, Indian Institute of Science has also reentered the top 250 worldwide rankings.

The best Indian universities after the Indian Institute of Science are Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mahatma Gandhi University, and Jamia Millia. These institutions are all ranked between 501 and 600.

Last year, Aligarh Muslim University moved up to the 601-800 band from the 801-1000 band. The Coimbatore-based Bharathiar University shifted from the 801-1000 frequency to the 601-800 band last year. In the top 800 universities in the world are the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT Guwahati), and the Indian Institute of Technology, Dhanbad (Indian School of Mines). These institutions moved up in the rankings from the 601-800 band to the 1001-1200 band.

The Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur, which is new to the list, has been placed in the 601-800 band.

Several  top Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) boycotted the rankings for the fourth consecutive year casting doubt on the rankings’ transparency and standards. These institutes include seven IITs from Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee. IIT Guwahati joined the rankings last year.

Here is the list of Indian universities/institutes that featured in the World University Rankings 2024 

  • Indian Institute of Science Bangalore
  • Anna University
  • Jamia Millia Islamia
  • Mahatma Gandhi University
  • Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
  • Alagappa University
  • Aligarh Muslim University
  • Banaras Hindu University
  • Bharathiar University
  • Indian Insitute of Technology Guwahati
  • Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad
  • Indian Institute of Technology Patna
  • International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad
  • Jamia Hamdard University
  • Jawaharlal Nehru University
  • Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar
  • Malviya National Institute of Technology
  • Manipal Academy of Higher Education
  • National Institute of Technology Rourkela
  • National Institute of Technology Silchar
  • Panjab University
  • Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
  • Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology
  • Vellore Institute of Technology
  • Amity University
  • Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
  • Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
  • Institute of Chemical Technology
  • University of Delhi
  • Delhi Technological University
  • Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune
  • Indian Insitute of Technology Gandhinagar
  • Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi
  • Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA)
  • Jaypee University of Information Technology
  • JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
  • Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education
  • Lovely Professional University
  • National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
  • University of Petroleum Energy Studies, Dehradun
  • Savitribai Phule Pune University
  • Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University
  • Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan

