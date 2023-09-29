91 Indian universities enter THE global rankings of universities, read list here

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has once again emerged as the top Indian institution to appear in the Times Higher Education (THE) magazine’s global rankings of universities. This year, a record 91 Indian universities entered the list, significantly raising the nation’s position. Only 75 Indian institutions were counted in the rankings the previous year.

India has improved its position from the previous year and is now the fourth best-represented country in the 2024 World University Rankings. Last year, India held the sixth-place ranking. For the first time since 2017, Indian Institute of Science has also reentered the top 250 worldwide rankings.

The best Indian universities after the Indian Institute of Science are Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mahatma Gandhi University, and Jamia Millia. These institutions are all ranked between 501 and 600.

Last year, Aligarh Muslim University moved up to the 601-800 band from the 801-1000 band. The Coimbatore-based Bharathiar University shifted from the 801-1000 frequency to the 601-800 band last year. In the top 800 universities in the world are the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT Guwahati), and the Indian Institute of Technology, Dhanbad (Indian School of Mines). These institutions moved up in the rankings from the 601-800 band to the 1001-1200 band.

The Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur, which is new to the list, has been placed in the 601-800 band.

Several top Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) boycotted the rankings for the fourth consecutive year casting doubt on the rankings’ transparency and standards. These institutes include seven IITs from Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee. IIT Guwahati joined the rankings last year.

Here is the list of Indian universities/institutes that featured in the World University Rankings 2024

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore

Anna University

Jamia Millia Islamia

Mahatma Gandhi University

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences

Alagappa University

Aligarh Muslim University

Banaras Hindu University

Bharathiar University

Indian Insitute of Technology Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad

Indian Institute of Technology Patna

International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad

Jamia Hamdard University

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar

Malviya National Institute of Technology

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

National Institute of Technology Rourkela

National Institute of Technology Silchar

Panjab University

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology

Vellore Institute of Technology

Amity University

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

Institute of Chemical Technology

University of Delhi

Delhi Technological University

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune

Indian Insitute of Technology Gandhinagar

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA)

Jaypee University of Information Technology

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research

Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education

Lovely Professional University

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

University of Petroleum Energy Studies, Dehradun

Savitribai Phule Pune University

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan