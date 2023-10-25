ICMR confirms presence of Nipah virus in bats in Kerala’s Wayanad

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had confirmed the presence of Nipah virus in bats in Kerala’s Wayanad district.

Speaking to media persons here, Veena George said ICMR has confirmed the presence of the Nipah virus in bats in the Bathery and Mananthavadi areas of Wayanad district in Kerala.

“Bats carrying the virus are present in the Sulthan Bathery and Mananthavady areas. The ICMR report confirming the same has been shared with the state,” said Veena George

The Health Minister said there was no need for concern, but the information was shared in order to create awareness among the people.

“We have decided to create awareness among the public and training for health workers in Wayanad. We are able to identify the presence of Nipah due to constant monitoring. It could be reported from anywhere,” said Veena George.

Six cases including two deaths of Nipah virus infection were reported from Kozhikode district in the state in August and September 2023.

Kozhikode has experienced two previous Nipah virus outbreaks, one in 2018 and another in 2021. During the first outbreak in 2018, a total of 23 cases were identified, with 17 people succumbing to this zoonotic virus.