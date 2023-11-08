IAF contingent inducted for the Dubai Air Show 2023

An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent has landed at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai for participation in the biennial Dubai Airshow, scheduled from 13 to 17 November 2023.

The IAF contingent comprises two indigenous platforms – the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv. While the Tejas will be part of both, the static and aerial displays during the Airshow; the Sarang Helicopter Display Team will be displaying their formation aerobatics skills. Having participated in the 2021 edition as well, this is the second consecutive occasion for the Tejas and Sarang display teams to enthrall the crowd at the Dubai Airshow.

The IAF contingent is being staged by its C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft. The teams will first perform on the opening ceremony on 13 November 23, and will thereafter share the airspace with other leading aerial display teams of the world. This is also an opportunity to showcase the rapid strides made by the Indian Aviation Industry, through the participation of indigenous platforms like the Tejas and Dhruv.

