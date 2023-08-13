# India

Huge participation in Srinagar Tiranga rally, L-G says ‘proof of change in Kashmir’

IANS | New Delhi | August 13, 2023 10:42 am

BSF organizes walkathon in Srinagar (photo:SNS)

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said the huge participation of people in

‘Tiranga Rally’ in Srinagar on Sunday has proved those wrong who say that nobody would pick up the national flag in Kashmir if Article 370 was removed.

