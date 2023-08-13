Huge participation in Srinagar Tiranga rally, L-G says ‘proof of change in Kashmir’

Amarnath Yatra to continue only on alternate days
Since the annual pilgrimage started on July 1, over 4.30 lakh Yatris have performed the yatra.
IANS | New Delhi | August 13, 2023 10:42 am
Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said the huge participation of people in
‘Tiranga Rally’ in Srinagar on Sunday has proved those wrong who say that nobody would pick up the national flag in Kashmir if Article 370 was removed.
