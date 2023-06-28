HP Governor inspects four laning of Takoli section

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday inspected the progress of the four laning of Takoli section from Pandoh by-pass being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India on Mandi district.

He also visited the control room set up at Jaogi where NHAI officers briefed about the facilities and other advanced controlling systems.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of the work, the Governor said that after completion of this project not only the distance would be reduced but it will boost the tourism activities in the State adding to the economy as well.

He said that Atal Tunnel was a unique initiative for the development of the state and thanked the central government for sanctioning such big road and tunnel projects which will go a long way in the development of the state.