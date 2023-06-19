How to survive a heatwave as Indians battle out intensity of hot weather

Several individuals in our country have lost their lives to the heat wave that has struck this season. As per reports, figures of the death toll due to the heatwave vary between 50 and 100. Unfortunately, these extreme weather conditions are predicted to continue over the coming weeks. In order to equip our readers with the essential knowledge to combat this life-threatening weather phenomenon, it is important to understand what exactly is a ‘heat wave’ and what is a ‘heat stroke’ which may lead to the death of a person.

A heat wave refers to a prolonged period of unusually high temperatures accompanied by high levels of humidity. Scientists warn that these occurrences are projected to become more frequent and severe due to the impact of climate change. Apart from the obvious discomfort, a heat wave can exacerbate pre-existing cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, as well as increase the risks of shock, dehydration, and serious illnesses.

Heat stroke is a condition that arises when the body’s natural temperature regulation system fails. This results in a rapid rise in body temperature, accompanied by a failure of the sweating mechanism, leaving the body unable to cool down. Heat stroke commonly occurs when individuals engage in strenuous activities or work in hot environments without consuming adequate fluids. With the rising prevalence of heat waves, heat strokes are expected to affect a greater number of people.

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a warning about heat waves in seven states located in the southern and central regions. As temperatures rose significantly above average levels, the alert was subsequently extended to cover the capital city and some northern states in March. While the months of April, May, and June are typically hot across most parts of India before the monsoon brings relief, the past decade has witnessed a surge in the intensity of these scorching temperatures.

Health experts emphasize that heatstroke requires immediate medical attention. If left untreated, heatstroke can rapidly inflict damage on vital organs such as the brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles.

Indications of heat stroke

Indication of heat stroke includes body temperature exceeding 103 degrees Fahrenheit, accompanied by hot, red, and either dry or damp skin. Other symptoms include a rapid and strong pulse, headaches, dizziness, nausea, confusion, loss of consciousness, altered mental state or behavior (including agitation, slurred speech, seizures, and potentially coma), as well as damage to vital organs.

Excessive exposure to a hot environment leading to elevated body temperature is the primary cause of heat stroke. This condition predominantly affects older adults with chronic medical conditions. Wearing excessive clothing, consuming alcohol, and failing to replenish fluids lost through sweating can exacerbate the symptoms of heat stroke.

South Asia, as indicated by multiple global climate studies, is recognized as one of the regions most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Within this region, India, with its substantial population, holds the unenviable position of being the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, contributing to the planet’s warming.

To address this issue, healthcare professionals recommend wearing lightweight clothing and taking precautions to prevent sunburn. It is crucial to stay hydrated by drinking ample fluids, particularly for individuals taking medication. Whenever possible, it is advisable to schedule physically demanding tasks during cooler parts of the day and gradually build up tolerance to working or exercising in the heat.