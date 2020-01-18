In a bizarre incident, a watchman of the tribal hostel, a government-run facility in Bhopal’s Patel Nagar was arrested for allegedly killing a seven-year-old student, an official said on Saturday.

A 38-year-old Jagdish Kalawat was arrested by the police on Friday night for killing Suraj, Class 1 student, who lived in the hostel with his nine-year-old brother, Piplani police station in-charge Rakesh Shrivastava said.

As per the officer, the incident took place on Wednesday night when the victim, who had gone to the restroom, started urinating outside the toilet as it was dark.

The accused threw an iron rod at the boy which hit him on the head, and out of fear of being identified, Kalawat strangled the boy, he added.

The boy was found unconscious in the bathroom and was declared brought dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

He was enrolled at the hostel in July last year.

The district collector Tarun Pithode had ordered a magisterial inquiry and suspended hostel superintendent Rechal Ram and supervisor Shakeel Qureshi.

State tribal welfare minister Omkar Singh also visited the hostel on Friday and also announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the victim’s family.