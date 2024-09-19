Hoax bomb call to airport in MP, Police registers case

Police registered a case on Thursday against a man who made a hoax bomb call to the Raja Bhoj Airport at Bhopal.

According to the police, the fake call was received in the morning and immediately teams of police and the bomb disposal squad rushed to the airport. However, after thorough checking, no explosive device was found at the airport.

On investigating, the phone call turned out to be a hoax.

Gandhi Nagar Police Station Inspector Suresh Kumar Sarkale said that the police identified the caller as Dashrath who is a resident of New Subhash Nagar area in Bhopal.

The officer said that the police have registered a case against the man under Section 351 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Suraksha Adhiniyam.