HM Amit Shah reviews preparations for hassle-free Amarnath Yatra

The Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, held high-level review meetings on preparations for a up-coming Amarnath Yatra. He took stock of the steps taken to ensure security and safety of pilgrims during a hassle-free yatra.

The meetings were attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Chief of Army Staff Manoj Pande, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau and the Chief Secretary of the Union Territory. The meeting on the safety of the Yatra and facilities required for the pilgrims was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The Amarnath Yatra is being resumed after a gap of two years. In the intervening period, it could not be held due to Covid-19 pandemic. The Home Minister said the Modi Government wanted Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to have a hassle-free darshan.

He called for arrangement for all essential facilities including movement, lodging, electricity, water, communication and health for the pilgrims.

The Home Minister said this was the first Yatra after the Covid-19 pandemic and in case the Yatris faced health related issues at high altitude, there should be adequate medical arrangements to resolve them.

The Home Minister said the number of mobile towers be increased on the Yatra route for better communication and dissemination of information. He instructed deployment of equipment for immediate removal of hurdles, in case there were landslides.

Shah directed that oxygen cylinders should be arranged in adequate supply, along with an adequate number of medical beds at altitudes above 6,000 feet, and deployment of ambulances and helicopters to deal with any emergency medical situations be made.

He said all types of transport services should be increased during the Amarnath Yatra for the convenience of yatris.

The Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir said for the first time, every Amarnath Yatri will be given a RF ID card and would be insured for Rs 5 lakh. A tent city, Wi Fi hotspots and proper lighting will be arranged on the yatra’s travel route. Along with this, online live darshan of Baba Barfani, live telecast of the morning and evening aarti at the holy Amarnath Cave and religious and cultural programs will be organized at the Base Camp.