Amarnath Yatra suspended as arrival of pilgrims falls

Due to a considerable fall in the number of pilgrims, the J&K Administration on Sunday announced the temporary suspension of the Amarnath Yatra for eight days from 23 August.

The Yatra will remain suspended from both routes — Pahalgam and Baltal, an official announcement said.

However, the Chhari Mubarak (Holy Mace of Shiva) shall proceed via the traditional Pahalgam route marking the culmination of the 62-days long Yatra on 31 August.

The Amarnath Shrine Board said that another reason for suspension of the Yatra was due to the urgent repairs and maintenance of the Yatra tracks at vulnerable stretches being undertaken by the Border Roads Organization (BRO) and as such movement of pilgrims on both the tracks leading to the Holy Cave is not advisable.

The 62-day long Amarnath Yatra, commenced on 1 July this year and it will culminate with the event of Charri Mubarak on 31August.

This year the Yatra has seen overwhelming footfall with more than 4.4 lakh pilgrims having taken darshan at the Holy Amarnath ji Shrine so far.

It is worth mentioning that there has been a significant decrease in the arrival of pilgrims and tourists. This is likely due to landslides and heavy rains that have claimed many lives in neighboring Himachal Pradesh and other hill states.

Moreover, the Jammu-Srinagar highway was witnessing frequent landslides and mudslides in the Ramban area. Because of this, the pilgrims faced problems for several days and not allowed to travel beyond Jammu base camp