Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who is in a verbal feud with Shiv Sena in Mumbai targeted Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

In a message to the Congress chief over the demolition of house, she said, “History will judge your silence and indifference.”

She launched a series of tweets attacking both the Congress and Shiv Sena.

“Dear respected honourable Congress president Sonia Gandhi ji, being a woman aren’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your government to uphold the principles of the constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar (BR Ambedkar),” she said in one of her tweets.

“You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene,” she said.

Taking a swipe at Shiv Sena, she shared an old video of its founder Bal Thackeray and said, “Great Bala Saheb Thakeray one of my most favourite icons, his biggest fear was someday Shiv Sena will do Gutbandhan and become congress. I want to know what is his conscious feeling today looking at the condition of his party?.”

The Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday started demolished the Bandra office of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for alleged unauthorised modifications/extensions.

A team of the BMC H-West Ward officers accompanied by a police posse reached the office with bulldozers, JCBs and other heavy equipment and took up the demolition work from the outside.

The development came barely hours after the BMC pasted a notice outside the office rejecting a reply filed by Kangana’s lawyer, Rizwan Siddique, to the Tuesday (September 8) notice in which the civic body had listed a series of violations in the ongoing works in her office.