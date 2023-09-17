‘Historic moment’: VP Dhankhar hoists national flag at new Parliament building

A day ahead of the special session of Parliament, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday hoisted national flag at the new Parliament building. The flag hoisting event was attended by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, and several other leaders of the Opposition parties.

“It is a historic moment. Bharat is witnessing epochal change. The world is in total recognition of might power and contribution of Bharat. We are living in times, where we are witnessing development, achievements which we never dreamt of…,” Dhankhar said.

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar says “It is a historic moment. Bharat is witnessing epochal change. The world is in total recognition of might power and contribution of Bharat. We are living in times, where we are witnessing development,… https://t.co/J5ZtANt78y pic.twitter.com/iWEYBetAmD Advertisement — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2023

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, didn’t attend the event and expressed his disappointment. Kharge, who is in Hyderabad to attend the Congress Working Committee meeting, said that the invitation of the event was sent to him quite late.

“I am writing this letter with a sense of disappointment that I have received your invite for flag hoisting function tomorrow at New Parliament building only on September 15 quite late in the evening…” Kharge said in a letter to Rajya Sabha Secretary General, Pramod Chandra Mody.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attended the event. When asked why Kharge or Rahul Gandhi didn’t attend the flag hoisting, Chowdhury said, “Concentrate on those who are present here… I am here, does it not suffice the media people…”

The new building is built adjacent to the existing Parliament. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. It is likely that the special session will be held moved to the new parliament building after first day.