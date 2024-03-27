Dhankhar congratulates Sudha Murty on her nomination to Upper House

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday congratulated author and philanthropist Sudha Murty on her nomination to the Council of States which, he said, reflects the resolute faith and confidence in her spirit of public service.

Conveying his best wishes for success in the constitutional responsibility, he wrote to her in a letter, “I am confident that you will avail this opportunity to effectively utilise cross-cultural experiences in the hallowed precincts of the temple of democracy.”

“I look forward to working with you, leveraging your rich knowledge and domain expertise, in legislative proceedings through wholesome debate, discussion and deliberation,” he wrote.

Mr Dhankhar said “May your term be characterised by growth, progress and memorable experiences that exemplify discipline and decorum worth emulation and admiration.”

Mrs Murty, spouse of Infosys co-founder N Narayana Murthy, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu on the International Women’s Day on 8 March.