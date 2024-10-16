Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates Omar Abdullah on Taking Oath as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his ‘heartfelt’ congratulations to Omar Abdullah on his swearing-in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a message shared on social media, Sarma wrote, “Many congratulations to Shri @OmarAbdullah Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. On behalf of the people of Assam, we extend our best wishes for a successful tenure of the newly elected government.”

Abdullah, a prominent leader of the National Conference (NC), was sworn in on Wednesday at a ceremony held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

The event was attended by senior political leaders, government officials, and dignitaries, marking an important chapter in Jammu and Kashmir’s political landscape.

This marks Abdullah’s return to the role of Chief Minister, a position he previously held from 2009 to 2015.