Himachal Pradesh to set up more Automatic Weather Stations

Concerned over the monsoon disaster that has struck Himachal Pradesh for the first time in 50 years, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu underlined the need to set up more Weather Stations (AWS) in the state to obtain real time data related to weather forecast.

He said that this would further help in taking appropriate measures, well within time.

While presiding over a high-level meeting, he directed the concerned departments to take appropriate steps to increase the number of AWS and stressed for setting up a weather observatory centre in the state.

Advertisement

Effective steps should be taken to fortify the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and it should be provided updated equipments and technology to deal with during emergent situations, said he, adding that more hi-tech machinery to lift heavy structures and cutting heavy bar enforcements were required to save the lives trapped underneath in case of any mishap as witnessed in the capital recently.

The Chief Minister said that due to heavy rains, large number of trees was uprooted in different areas of the state, adding that cutting and disposal of these trees and logs should be ensured properly.

He also emphasized on afforestation drives after the normalcy returns.

In situation of road blockades in Kullu district, Sukhu directed the authorities to make arrangements for a standby helicopter to airlift the critically ill patients.

He also sought information from the officers about the relief and rescue works being carried out in different areas of the state and directed to provide all possible help to the disaster affected people.