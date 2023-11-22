Himachal govt to consider demand of employees for five working days

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Wednesday that the state government would consider the demand for five working days a week for the employees.

Presiding over the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected office bearers of Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Services Employees Organization here on Wednesday, he said that the government would seriously consider all the demands of the employees and a decision on the installment of dearness allowance would also be taken in the coming two-three months.

The State Secretariat employees play a pivotal role in implementation of the policies and programmes of the government and are the backbone of government, contributing immensely in executing the directions promptly, he said.

Sukhu said that many measures have been initiated to improve the economy of the state days after the formation of the Congress government.

Adopting a humane approach, as many as 1.36 lakh employees of the state were benefitted by the old pension scheme as promised in the Congress Election Manifesto, he said.

“Implementing OPS was, though, a much thought over decision, it was not for any political gain. Taking into consideration the services and commitment of the employees towards their duty the decision was taken for the welfare of the employees and their families so that they could lead a dignified life after retirement from the Government job,” said the Chief Minister.

He said that all the employees working in the secretariat were members of our family and they have to work as per the expectations of the people of Himachal.

The state government was going to implement many important schemes to strengthen the rural economy in the coming years and require support of the employees to achieve the same, he said.

Due to the financial mismanagement of the former BJP government, Himachal Pradesh today has a debt of Rs. 75 thousand crore, he said, adding that the state government has also released a white paper in the Assembly on this issue and every Himachali has a debt of Rs. 1.02 lakh.

The government was taking tough decisions to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant, which will make Himachal Pradesh prosperous in the future.

The government has though faced opposition due to the tough decisions taken by it, but they were taken for the welfare of the state and its people, he said, adding that the tough decisions taken to bring the economy on track were not for his personal interest, but in the interest of the state as a whole.