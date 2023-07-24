Himachal govt releases Rs. 50 cr for opening roads in apple belts: CM

In view of the apple season the Himachal Pradesh government has released an amount of Rs. 50 crore to open roads blocked due to landslides in apple belts.

Stating this, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Monday that the work for clearance of roads was being undertaken on a war footing in all apple producing regions to ensure smooth transportation of apple produce to the Fruit Markets.

The Public Works Department has been instructed to deploy additional men and machinery for the restoration of roads still not through, he said.

The landslides and flashfloods triggered by heavy rains has caused a damage estimated to be around Rs 8000 crore, said the Chief Minster adding that there has been a lot of damage to the life and the property as well .

“A Central Government team had recently visited Himachal Pradesh to take stock of the damages and I am hopeful that the Union Government would release the first installment of interim relief to the State soon,” said Sukhu.

He reiterated that all the states get such assistance from the Union government every year in the month of July and December and Himachal Pradesh has been provided both the installments of Rs. 180 crores each while no funds have been released as a special package for relief and rehabilitation to the State which suffered huge loss during the recent rains and floods.

Sukhu said that the government stands with all the families in this hour of distress and has also provided special relief packages to the affected.

He said that by bringing changes in the relief manual, a compensation of one lakh rupees each is being provided for damaged property (houses) as interim relief besides the relief package has been increased manyfold for the death of milch cattle viz: cow, buffalo from Rs. 37,500 to Rs.55,000. Apart from this, the financial assistance of Rs 4000 on the death of sheep and goats has also been increased to Rs 6000.