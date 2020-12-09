Bharat Bandh evoked mixed response in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. The call for Bharat Bandh was given by farmers’ unions against the controversial new agriculture laws of the central government. The bandh evoked good response in Udham Singh Nagar, some response in Dehradun and Roorkee, but little response in many parts of the hill state.

The Uttarakhand Congress members gathered at Clock Tower in Dehradun and blocked the Mussoorie highway for about two hours. In most of the places in Uttarakhand, essential item shops remained open.

Movement of traffic was normal. Congress blocked the road near Clock Tower in Dehradun to obstruct movement of vehicles for about two hours. Congress party members imposed closure of shops at the Paltan Bazaar in Dehradun. Seeing the protestors the shopkeepers closed their commercial units for a brief period and reopened it once they were away.

Big impact of Bharat Bandh was witnessed in district Udham Singh Nagar. Normal life remained affected at towns like Ruderpur, Kiccha, Khatima and Gadarpur due to the closure. Even at Roorkee in district Haridwar the impact of the Bandh was high.

The demonstration of Congress remained limited to Clock Tower locality in Dehradun. That too for a few hours. Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh said, “Every Indian stands united in the fight for the rights of the farmers.”