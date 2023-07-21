Himachal government is doing injustice to apple growers: LoP

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jairam Thakur has said that the Himachal government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is doing injustice to the apple growers for want of proper coordination.

“The Chief Minister says that apples will be sold the way they were being sold. The Horticulture Minister says that they will be sold on the basis of kilos and their MLAs say something else,” he said.

“Due to this confusion, the apple growers are facing big problems in selling their produce in the local markets. And moreover it is not possible to sell the apples on the basis of weight in the absence of weighing machines in the mandis,” he charged.

The Central government has helped Himachal Pradesh in every way during this calamity, be it providing helicopter or relief money, however the state government did not even thank the central government, he claimed.

Accusing the Congress leaders of having gone to the extent of saying that the Army was not present to rescue the people trapped in the disaster, it was the Chief Minister who rescued them, he sought to know whether the Chief Minister carried the stranded tourists on his shoulders.

He charged the Congress government ministers and leaders with distributing the funds among the affected people sent by the Centre in cash and getting photographed to take credit and nothing else.

“I would like to thank Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for immediately providing funds to repair the National Highways of Himachal Pradesh and also for waiving off toll tax,” said Thakur.

Congratulating the newly appointed office bearers of the BJP, he claimed that in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will register a historic victory on all the four seats in Himachal Pradesh and will once again form the government at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.