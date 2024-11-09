Himachal CM Sukhu spreading lies in Maharashtra: LoP

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur has charged the Chief Minister Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of spreading lies in Maharashtra.

Sukhu who is in Maharashtra for the general assembly elections, says that he has fulfilled the guarantees promised to the people of the Himachal before the elections, claimed Thakur in a statement on Saturday.

Every daughter of the state will start getting a pension of Rs 1500 as soon as she turns 18, is what the Chief Minister is harping, charged Thakur, stating that Sukhu thinks that by repeating lies again and again, it becomes truth that is why he is lying.

However, by repeatedly lying the credibility of any person ends. He should not forget he is also the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, he added.

“On one hand, Congress cheated the women of the state in the name of guarantee in the elections and now the Chief Minister is lying about giving them pension. This is a double insult to the women of our state,” he alleged, stating that the Chief Minister has probably forgotten that pension is a system to be given every month.

During the Lok Sabha elections by giving just an installment to 25,000 women of the state is not giving pension, but cheating, he alleged.

“The Congress leaders before the elections had made tall claims that every woman in the age group of 18 to 59 years will be given Samman Nidhi. Many leaders of Delhi even held a press conference in Himachal and said that we have already made arrangements to give money. They even claimed that their economists have found a way for this. They also got lakhs of beneficiaries to fill forms which gathered dust in the Congress offices months after the elections. After assuming power, no economist of Congress returned to Himachal. But when the Lok Sabha elections came one and a half years after the formation of the government, the government announced this scheme and after giving only one installment of Samman Nidhi to 25 thousand women, they are now silent,” said Thakur.