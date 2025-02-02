BJP Legislative Party to boycott MLA priority meeting: LoP

Irked by Congress government ignoring elected its legislators, the BJP has announced bycott of the MLA priority meeting.

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said his party legislators would boycott the MLA priority meeting scheduled for February 3 and 4. “In the past two years, no work suggested by BJP MLAs has been prioritised by the Sukhu Government. Instead, the government is harassing our MLAs,” he said, adding that the BJP MLAs are not being invited to inauguration ceremonies of projects initiated by the previous government, and their names are not being mentioned on the inauguration plaques.

Rejected Congress leaders are being given preference over elected representatives, he said. The leader of the Opposition alleged that the current government is insulting elected BJP MLAs at every level.

“Since the Congress lost the Rajya Sabha election, the government has been misusing police power to harass BJP MLAs and leaders. The government is targeting not only the MLAs but also their families, relatives, and businesses,” he alleged.

Thakur further said that the Sukhu government has crossed all limits of misuse of power.

BJP MLAs and leaders are being harassed by filing false cases against them. Our MLAs are being detained for 8 hours at police stations in the name of investigation, and this is happening repeatedly.

Such malicious politics has never been seen in Himachal Pradesh’s history, he said.

Thakur advised officials to refrain from misusing the law and instead follow the rules.

