Congress Govt in Himachal breaks all records of borrowing: LoP

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has said that the Congress government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Sukhu has broken all records of borrowing.

The former BJP Chief Minister, during the discussion on Budgetin the State Legislative Assembly Tuesday, claimed that the state government has taken loans of over Rs 27,000 crore in just two years, while the previous BJP government had taken loans of only Rs 28,744 crore in its five-year tenure.

Accusing the government of misusing the funds received from the central government for its own purposes, he said that the government is using the funds meant for central schemes to pay salaries and pensions to its employees.

The Leader of Opposition also accused the government of not fulfilling its election promises.

He said that the government had promised to provide Rs 1,500 per month to 23 lakh women in the state, but it has only provided this amount to 23,000 women.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu responded to Thakur’s allegations, saying that the reduction in the state’s budget size is due to the decrease in the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) received from the Central government.

Sukhu said that the state will receive only Rs 3,257 crore as RDG in the financial year 2025-26, compared to Rs 16,000 crore received by the previous BJP government.

The Chief Minister also accused the previous government of misusing the funds received from the central government.

He said that the previous government had used the funds for unnecessary purposes, instead of using them to pay off the state’s debts.

Sukhu said that his government is committed to fulfilling its election promises and will work towards the development of the state.

