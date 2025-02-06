BJP seeks impartial investigation into alleged irregularities in Assembly recruitment

The BJP has sought an impartial investigation into the alleged irregularities in recruitment in the State Legislative Assembly.

In a statement here on Thursday, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that the questions being raised about the recruitment conducted by the Assembly are extremely serious.

“The state government must respond to the serious allegations of irregularities made by the candidates who had applied for the job. The government should provide clarification as these allegations are casting doubts on the integrity of the conduct of the entire procedure. Therefore, the government should investigate this matter to ensure transparency and fairness,” he demanded.

Stating that voices are being raised from across the state regarding the Assembly recruitment, he claimed that social media is filled with accusations of large-scale irregularities from thousands of common people and candidates. He added that these allegations of irregularities and arbitrariness are very shameful. Additionally, he mentioned receiving messages from thousands of youth in the state, all of whom have questions regarding the recruitment process and the selected candidates.

“All these questions are legitimate, and the facts and allegations being presented are of a very serious nature. There seems to be massive corruption in this matter. To clarify the truth, an investigation must be conducted,” he asserted, adding that the BJP demands a thorough investigation into this entire recruitment process.

Thakur further added that the Congress came to power in the state with the promise of providing jobs to one lakh youth every year. “The first promise was that in the first Cabinet meeting, the government would provide jobs to one lakh youth. Women in the age group of 18 to 59 would receive Rs 1,500 under the honorarium scheme. Youth would be given financial assistance under the startup scheme. The ten guarantees made by Congress in the Himachal Assembly elections will be remembered as some of the biggest lies in Indian politics,” he said.

The government boasts of ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’ (change in governance) and makes tall promises of providing jobs to the youth. However, the situation regarding jobs is such that more than 2 lakh positions have been abolished, he charged.

The largest recruitment commission, responsible for hiring employees, has been turned into a white elephant, he claimed, stating that soon after coming to power, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dissolved the institution responsible for job creation. “Results of recruitments conducted by the previous government are still not being released. There are allegations of bias even in the recruitments that are being made,” he alleged.

“The Chief Minister is only delivering false promises and nothing else. He should understand that false sermons will no longer work; therefore, he must investigate this recruitment process,” said Thakur.