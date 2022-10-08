Himachal Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, while presiding over the meeting to review the preparedness for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chamba slated for 13 October, directed the authorities to make adequate and foolproof arrangements.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister would be inaugurating the 180 MW Bajoli Hydro Electric Project, laying the foundation stones of 48 MW Chanju-III Hydro Electric Project and 30.5 MW Deothal Chanju Hydro Electric Project and launching of PMGSY-III.

He also said that the PM would address a public meeting at the famous Chamba Chowgan.

Directing the authorities to make adequate arrangements to ensure that the general public do not face any inconvenience, he said that adequate arrangements must be made for ensuring that flow of traffic does not get affected.

He directed the State PWD authorities to ensure proper maintenance of roads leading to Chamba town besides making elaborate arrangements for adequate parking for the buses and other vehicles in and around the town. He said that smooth and uninterrupted flow of vehicular traffic must be ensured to avoid any inconvenience to the general public.

Directing the concerned authorities to ensure uninterrupted water supply in the town, he directed them to launch a special cleanliness campaign in the town, both before and after the public meeting.

He also directed the Municipal Council Chamba authorities to ensure proper cleanliness in and around the town, both before and after the rally. He said that the whole Chamba town must be decorated properly.

The Chief Minister also visited the Chowgan and inspected the preparedness.

Later, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the BJP office bearers of Chamba district.