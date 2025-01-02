Himachal CM flags off tour for orphaned children under Sukh Aashray Yojana

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off the first group of 22 “Children of the State” on Thursday, marking the start of a 13-day educational and recreational tour under the Sukh Aashray Yojana.

“The state government enacted a law for orphaned children and has adopted 6,000 children under the law. The government has launched the Sukh Aashray Yojana to ensure their welfare and provide for their educational needs. This scheme aims to empower these children and support them in becoming self-reliant. As part of this initiative, children were being taken to places such as Chandigarh, Delhi, and Goa for exposure and learning,” he said.

He further said that the tour includes 16 girls and six boys, who will visit Chandigarh from 2 to 4 January and stay at Himachal Bhawan.

They will then travel to Delhi on 5 January aboard the Shatabdi Express, where they will explore various historical landmarks until January 8.

On January 9, the children will fly to Goa, where they will stay in a three-star hotel and visit key tourist and historic attractions. The group is scheduled to return to Chandigarh on 14 January 2025.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government acts as a parent for these children and is committed to ensuring their rightful access to state resources.

“The government is providing these children with the same experiences as those who go on trips with their families. Such exposure enhances their knowledge and prepares them for future opportunities. These children are the future of the nation and they will definitely play an essential role in the development of both the state and the nation,” he said.

Health Minister Dr (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, commending the government for such initiatives, said that the government was treating these children like its own family.

He highlighted the government’s dedication to addressing their concerns and ensuring their well-being, something that had been neglected by the previous government.