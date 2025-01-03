Healthy mind foundation of healthy society: Prez Murmu

Observing that a healthy mind is the foundation of a healthy society, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed confidence that compassion and kindness along with knowledge and wisdom would guide doctors and other mental healthcare experts in providing the highest quality of care at all times, in all situations.

She was gracing the commemoration of the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru.

The president said that innovative research and rigorous academic program with exceptional patient care has made NIMHANS an undisputed leader in the field of mental health and neurosciences.

The Bellary model of community-based mental healthcare has made history. Now, the Tele MANAS platform uses technology to reach out to those in need. It is heartening to note that the 53 Tele MANAS cells across the country have served nearly 17 lakh people in their chosen language during the last two years, she added.

President Murmu said that in the past, issues and concerns of mental health had not received enough attention in some societies. In recent times, however, awareness about mental health has been rising.

The unscientific beliefs and stigma associated with mental illnesses are a matter of the past, making it easier for those suffering from various ailments to seek help.

This has been a welcome development especially at this juncture, because a variety of mental health issues are taking epidemic proportions around the world.

She said the rising awareness has made it possible for patients to open up and share their problems. She was happy to note that the NIMHANS has taken many initiatives like Tele MANAS to facilitate counselling anywhere anytime and SAMVAAD platform to address child and adolescent mental health problems.

The President said that the wisdom and life lessons from ancient sages and seers can help the people develop a spiritual framework within which they can make sense of the ups and downs of life that strain the balance of the mind.

”Our scriptures tell us that the mind is at the root of everything we perceive in the world.”

She appreciated the NIMHANS for successfully incorporating traditional methods such as Yoga with modern systems of healthcare to alleviate both mental and physical distress.