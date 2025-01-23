He was dancing while walking: Maha minister questions attack on Saif Ali Khan

Days after the shocking attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has questioned the authenticity of the stabbing incident. He went further, likening Saif Ali Khan to “garbage” that needs to be taken away.

Speaking at an event in Maharashtra’s Pune on Wednesday, Rane also claimed that the actor was dancing when he came out of the hospital.

“Look at what Bangladeshis are doing in Mumbai. They entered Saif Ali Khan’s house… Maybe he came to take him (Saif) away. It is good, garbage should be taken away…. I saw when he (Saif) came out of the hospital, I doubted whether he had been stabbed or he was acting. He was dancing while walking,” he said.

He further criticized NCP leaders Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad for raising their voices only when a Muslim actor is attacked, accusing them of remaining silent when similar incidents involve a Hindu actor.

“Whenever any Khan like Shahrukh Khan or Saif Ali Khan gets hurt, everyone starts talking about it. When a Hindu actor like Sushant Singh Rajput is tortured, no one comes forward to say anything… That Mumbra’s Jeetuddin (Jitendra Awhad) and Baramati’s Tai (Supriya Sule) did not come forward to say anything… They are only worried about Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son and Nawab Malik…,” he added.