Saif Ali Khan attack case intensifies! Accused’s fingerprints do not match the collected samples

Months later, a major update has emerged in the Saif Ali Khan attack case. The chargesheet filed by Mumbai Police reveals that the accused Bangladeshi national, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad’s fingerprint does not match the samples collected at the site.

Recently, Mumbai police filed the chargesheet which is reportedly over 1000 pages long. The document reveals that the police sent nearly ⁠20 samples to the state CID’s Fingerprint Bureau. Of these samples, 19 did not match with that of the accused. As per the chargesheet, the samples from the black bathroom door, the sliding door of the bedroom, and the cupboard door did not match with Shariful. Moreover, the only fingerprint that matched the accused’s print was the one collected from the eighth floor of the building.

Meanwhile, as per Mumbai police sources, the likelihood of fingerprints matching is one in 1000. This is due to the fact that several people use and touch objects. The sources iterated that fingerprint matches are not foolproof evidence. Additionally, the chargesheet also contains several pieces of evidence against the accused, Shariful Islam. It reportedly includes facial recognition test results, fingerprint reports, an identification parade report, along with the findings of the forensic lab.

The police had also opposed the bail plea of the accused in the case. They informed the Mumbai court that the knife fragment that was lodged near Saif’s spine and the one found at the crime scene matches the weapon recovered from the accused, Shariful Islam. In the submitted chargesheet, the police also revealed that the accused used to illegally send Indian money to his family in Bangladesh via a relative. As per the document, Shariful used to send money to Abdulla Alim via his manager or supervisor Amit Pandey. Alim was the accused’s sister’s husband.

The shocking incident took place on January 16. Saif Ali Khan suffered six injuries during his scuffle with the intruder in his Mumbai abode. During the confrontation, the perpetrator stabbed the actor. A doctor from the hospital revealed that the actor suffered six injuries with one being very close to his spine. As per the FIR by Saif’s house staff, the thief was first seen in Jeh’s room. Upon confrontation, he demanded Rs 1 crore.