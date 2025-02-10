Saif Ali Khan details the attack incident; reveals his family’s reaction

On January 16, an intruder brutally attacked Saif Ali Khan in his Bandra abode. The actor suffered six injuries during his scuffle with the intruder in his Mumbai abode. During the confrontation, the perpetrator stabbed the actor. A doctor from the hospital revealed that the actor suffered six injuries with one being very close to his spine. Following the incident, several well-wishers extended their support to the actor and his family. On the other hand, some netizens questioned the authenticity of the attack following Saif’s quick recovery. Now, in a recent interaction, Saif has finally opened up on the incidents of the horrific night.

In an interaction with The Times of India, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he and Kareena Kapoor were asleep in their room when, around 2 a.m., a house help rushed in. His staff informed them that an intruder entered Jeh’s room and was demanding money. Saif then described that the masked intruder was carrying two knives.

“So, he had a knife in each hand and a mask on. It was a surreal scene. And something just kind of took over and I just grabbed him. I ran and pulled him down, and then we were wrestling. He was thumping me as hard as he could in my back, and it was just thuds. I thought it was… ‘I saw this guy holding (what I thought were) two sticks over Jeh’s bed – it was actually a hexa blade.”

He added, “I went upstairs to try and find something to fight this guy. Kareena, in the meantime, had taken Jeh out and gone to Tim’s (Taimur) room. While this fight happened, Jeh was taken out. I remember Kareena screaming ‘Take the kid out!’ I fought with him, but I couldn’t handle it after a while because there were these two knives in action.” While the actor was able to lock the intruder in Jeh’s room, he managed to escape using the same drainpipe he used to enter the room.

It was only after that that the actor felt the pain from the stabs. “I said, I kind of feel some pain. There’s something wrong with my back. She (Kareena Kapoor) said – you go to the hospital and I’ll go to my sister’s house. She was making calls frantically – but nobody was up. And we looked at each other, and I said, ‘I’m fine. I’m not going to die.’ And Taimur also asked me – ‘Are you going to die?’ I said, ‘No’.”

After the family went downstairs, Kareena frantically called out for a rickshaw or a cab, whatever she could get a hold of. Subsequently, Taimur and Saif’s house help, Hari, rushed the actor to the hospital. When probed about Taimur’s reaction, Saif revealed that his young son was composed. “He was absolutely composed. He said, ‘I’m coming with you.’ And I thought, ‘if something happens… I was getting a lot of comfort just from looking at him at that time. And I didn’t want to go alone’.”

Looking at the attack in retrospect, Saif Ali Khan thanks his stars as the attack could have resulted in paralysis. The doctors informed him that three-four inches of the knife had gone into his shoulder blade, reaching the spinal cord. He said that since the spinal fluid was coming out, he was feeling numbness in his leg. “That’s how close it came: Just one more millimetre and we’d be talking paralysis.” He added, “I don’t understand how he missed my carotid artery and jugular vein… it’s not possible to cut somebody’s neck the way my neck is cut, and not kill them.”