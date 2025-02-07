Saif Ali Khan attack: fingerprint match update, identification parade conducted

New updates have surfaced in the Saif Ali Khan attack case. In connection to the case, Mumbai police arrested Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad. Following the initial fingerprint mismatch fiasco, Mumbai police sent additional samples. Now, reports reveal that some of the prints match Shehzad’s fingerprints while the police is waiting for the complete report. Moreover, the police also conducted an identification parade which affirms the identity of the accused.

On Thursday, a police official confirmed that two staffers at Saif Ali Khan’s residence had identified Shehzad as the one who attacked the actor after entering his house. Prior to that, the Mumbai Police conducted an Identification Parade (IP) at the Arthur Road jail.

The identification parade took place in the office of the Senior Jailor at Arthur Road Jail. It took place in the presence of a Tehsildar, following court approval. Staff nurse Ariyama Philip and aaya Junu, participated in identifying the accused. The two were present at the actor’s residence during the attack.

Previously, on January 31, Mumbai Police conducted a facial recognition test of the accused. The police stated, “Arrested accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad’s facial recognition tested positive. As per the test, the person in the CCTV footage and Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad are confirmed to be the same person.”

Following the earlier reports stating that the fingerprints of the accused did not match, last month, Additional Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya refuted rumours. He said, “We have found much oral, physical, and technical evidence against the accused… We have caught the right person.”

As per the police, the accused entered the actor’s residence with intent to commit theft. The case against the accused includes sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The police state that the accused planned to flee to his native village in Bangladesh, however, he they detained him at Hiranandani Estate in Thane.

Meanwhile, the accused’s advocate, Sandeep Shekhane, denied the claims. He alleged that the police did not conduct a proper investigation. “A police custody for 5 days has been granted. The court has asked the police to submit a report within 5 days. The police have no proof that he is a Bangladeshi. They said that he came here 6 months ago, it is a wrong statement. He has been living here for more than 7 years. His family is in Mumbai. This is a clear-cut violation of 43A. No proper investigation has been done.”

The shocking incident took place on January 16. Saif Ali Khan suffered six injuries during his scuffle with the intruder in his Mumbai abode. During the confrontation, the perpetrator stabbed the actor. A doctor from the hospital revealed that the actor suffered six injuries with one being very close to his spine. As per the FIR by Saif’s house staff, the thief was first seen in Jeh’s room. Upon confrontation, he demanded Rs 1 crore.