HC stays acquittal of Azam Khan in hate speech case

In a setback to senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan, the Allahabad High Court has stayed the order of his acquittal by an MP-MLA court Rampur in the case of hate speech.

This order has been given by a single bench of Justice Rajveer Singh while accepting the appeal of the Uttar Pradesh government. The next hearing of the case will be on September 27.

The case was registered on the complaint of BJP MLA Akash Saxena.

Advertisement

Former minister Azam Khan was sentenced to three-year imprisonment on October 27, 2022, in a case registered at the police station in Rampur district. This order was challenged by Azam Khan in the District MP-MLA Court. Azam Khan was acquitted May 24, 2023.

Against this order, the state government filed an appeal in the high court and Justice Rajveer Singh on Thursday, after hearing the case, stayed the orders of the MP- MLA court.

The court issued a notice against the accused after hearing the arguments of Additional Advocate General PC Srivastava and JK Upadhyay (AGA). Along with this, the records of both the lower courts have also been summoned.

The next date of hearing has been fixed for September 27.