Haryana’s skill development ecosystem set for strategic growth

Haryana’s skill development ecosystem is poised for strategic growth, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during a meeting with Shri Vishwakarma Skill University Vice Chancellor Prof Raj Nehru on Thursday putting an emphasis on aligning training programmes to meet the evolving demands of industries.

Referring to the state’s initiatives on enhancing employability and entrepreneurship, aiming to bridge skill gaps in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, IT, and logistics, Chief Minister Saini highlighted the importance of creating a more comprehensive and effective skill development ecosystem within the state.

According to an official statement, the discussions centered around accelerating skill development initiatives in the coming months, with a focus on integrating skill education models into higher educational institutions and extending skill-building programs to lower education levels in alignment with the new National Education Policy.

Dr Nehru said that the meeting with Chief Minister Saini covered a wide range of topics aimed at boosting skill-based projects and enhancing the skill education campaign within the state.

He affirmed that Shri Vishwakarma Skill University would play a leading role in these initiatives. Additionally, Dr Nehru presented a report to the Chief Minister on the accomplishments of the country’s first state skill university and outlined plans for future growth.