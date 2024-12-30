Haryana stands first in PRAGATI dashboard

Haryana Chief Secretary Dr Vivek Joshi presided over the 29th meeting of the State Apex Committee for Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) here on Monday. It was revealed in the meeting that Haryana has consistently topped the PRAGATI Dashboard 29 times in the past 39 months, showcasing the sustained excellence and commitment of the state police force since June 2021.

The portal is supervised by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for all states and union territories. In addition, the Haryana Police has also achieved a perfect 10/10 score on the RTS dashboard for citizen services provided through the HarSamay portal. As of December 26, 2024, the state police has completed over 64,57,071 applications, processing them within the prescribed timelines. This performance has placed the Haryana Police at the forefront among all departments in the state, with the highest number of applications processed through the SARAL portal. It was informed that e-Summon facility has been successfully implemented in Sirsa district which was selected for this pilot project.

The chief secretary was informed that the e-Summon portal will be made operational by 31st January in the state. It was also informed that the provision of sending alerts from e-Prsions to concerned SHOs and SPs on release of wanted persons and repeated offenders has been made. Significant developments were also reported during the meeting regarding the implementation of various technological initiatives.

On November 21, 2024, a live dashboard was integrated into the CCTNS Core Application Software, as part of the DGsP/IGsP Conference.

This addition aims to further streamline the tracking of crime and criminal data in real time. Furthermore, the introduction of the e-Sign facility in the FIR (IIF-1) system on November 29, 2024, and in the Final Form (IIF-5) system on December 20, 2024, is expected to bring greater efficiency to the documentation and processing of police records.

The Haryana Police has also seen a notable rise in the number of e-Sakshya users, which grew from 14,872 users on August 30, 2024, to 17,655 users by December 27, 2024.

In line with its efforts to improve operational efficiency, the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) has developed a CCTNS Mobile App for iOS.

The app will soon be made available to further enhance the mobility and accessibility of CCTNS services for officers on the ground. Additionally, Haryana Police is working on installing Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to facilitate secure access on mobile devices, with support from HARTRON and NIC being sought for the installation process.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Dr Sumita Misra said the state government is strengthening the prosecution department by creating law officer posts under the new criminal laws and filling the vacancies.

Haryana DGP SShatrujeet Kapur, Commissioner and Secretary, Citizen Resources Information Department, Vikas Gupta, and senior officers of SCRB, Prisons and IT departments were in the meeting.