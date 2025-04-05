Personal enmity turns fatal, 2 stabbed to death in Central Delhi

In a tragic incident rooted in personal enmity, a violent altercation claimed the lives of two men in Central Delhi’s Chinoti Basti, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident came to light when hospital staff informed the police that both men had succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The victims have been identified as Ankit (33), a welder by profession, and Rahul (32). Both were known to be acquaintances. The altercation escalated quickly, resulting in multiple stab wounds that proved fatal.

“A call was received from the hospital reporting that two individuals had been brought in with stab wounds. Both were declared dead shortly after arrival,” an official said.

He further stated, “Preliminary investigation suggests that the two were involved in a heated argument that quickly spiraled out of control.”

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.