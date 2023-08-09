# India

Haryana: Free bus ride for 24 hours on Raksha Bandhan

Statesman News Service | Chandigarh | August 9, 2023 9:23 pm

Haryana government on Wednesday announced free travel facility to women in the state -run buses as a gift for Raksha Bandhan.

Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma said that Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, has approved a proposal in this regard.

He said that the department has been providing free travel facility to women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan for the last several years.

Like previous year, this year also, the women can avail the free travel facility along with their children up to 15 years of age.

He further said that women can avail the free travel facility from 12 noon on 29 August till 12 midnight on 30 August, 2023, the day of Raksha Bandhan. The free travel facility will be applicable in ordinary and standard buses, he added.

