Haryana CM Saini meets state election incharge Pradhan

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called on Union Education Minister and BJP’s state Assembly Election Incharge Dharmndra Pradhan here on Thursday and congratulated him on the resounding success of the BJP in the state.

”On registering a historic victory in Haryana, I met the Union Education Minister, Assembly Election Incharge, Honorable Dharmendra Pradhanji and the State Co-Incharge, Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar ji and congratulated them by offering them sweets,” Saini shared on his X handle.

He told the Union Minister that the zeal and enthusiasm displayed by the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party under his able guidance was the result of which the BJP has scored a magnificent hattrick in Haryana. ”In the Haryana assembly elections, you moved ahead with determination by taking along with you all the senior-top workers, from booth level workers to state office bearers, due to which we succeeded in forming the BJP government in Haryana for the third time,” he said in his post.

On registering a historic victory in Haryana, state President Mohan Lal Badoli also met Pradhan and state co-in-charge Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar and congratulated them. Mr Saini and Mr Badoli both offered prayers at the temple located in the premises of Haryana Bhawan here and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the families of the entire state.

On Wednesday, the CM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and credited him for the historic BJP hattrick in the state. Saini also met BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Both these leaders, while congratulating him for the party’s success, attributed the same to PM Modi’s people’s welfare oriented programmes and policies.

Party insiders said discussions on cabinet and government formation will take place once a meeting of the BJP legislature party is convened and observers appointed for election of the leader. In all likelihood Saini would be retained as CM, they said, adding even PM Modi signalled the same as he called him yesterday and credited him and his predecessor Manohar Lal for the party’s performance in the state.

According to top leaders, the PM was closely involved with party strategy and even spoke to all booth level workers of BJP Haryana personally to motivate them to mobilise voter support and focus on the BJP’s good governance and all inclusive growth as key narratives in the state elections.

The credit for this huge victory goes to Mr Modi who has made such policies and schemes in the last ten years which have benefited poor, farmers, youth and women, Saini said after meeting the PM.

Also, giving a boost to its tally, three independent MLAs extended support to the BJP while MLAs from state’s Ganaur assembly seat Devendra Kadyan and Rajesh Joon from Bahadurgarh joined the party at Mr Pradhan’s house in the presence of Mr Badoli.

India’s richest woman Savitri Jindal, who had joined the BJP in March but contested as an Independent on not getting a ticket, also extended her support to the saffron party.