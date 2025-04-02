Haryana CS emphasizes 100 pc Aadhaar coverage

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi chaired a crucial meeting of the Unique Identification Implementation Committee (UIDIC) here on Wednesday, stressing the need for 100 per cent Aadhaar penetration across the state.

To accelerate Aadhaar registration, Rastogi directed all departments including bankers and Department of Post to ensure the full activation of Aadhaar enrollment kits at the earliest.

Advertisement

He emphasized the optimal utilization of available resources to make Aadhaar services more accessible.

Advertisement

He further directed that special enrollment camps be conducted in both government and private schools to facilitate Aadhaar registration for students.

Additionally, he urged the promotion of the M-Aadhaar App and My-Aadhaar Portal to enhance digital access for citizens.

Highlighting the importance of Aadhaar-linked authentication, he asked the School Education Department to run awareness campaigns urging parents to complete Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBU) for their children at the ages of 5 and 15.

He also directed all the departments of Haryana to ensure Aadhaar based authentication of beneficiaries of various services offered at Aadhaar Centers and other offices.

He further directed that Aadhaar-based face authentication attendance system to be deployed across all government departments.

During the meeting, Bhawna Garg, Deputy Director General, UIDAI Regional Office, Chandigarh, highlighted the need to increase Aadhaar enrollment among children aged 0-5 years.

She proposed deploying Aadhaar kits at immunization centers, with collaboration between the Health Department and the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) to ensure full coverage for young children.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from various departments, including banking and postal representatives.